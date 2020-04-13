Pics Kylie Jenner and Stormi’s Sweetest Mother-Daughter Moments Over the Years By Riley Cardoza April 13, 2020 Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram 30 30 / 30 Swimsuits Jenner snapped an April 2020 selfie after an Easter dip with her daughter. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s Daughters Olivia Jade and Bella’s Rowing Photos Released in College Admission Scandal ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News