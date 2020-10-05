Family Time

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Take Daughter Stormi to a Pumpkin Patch, Ride Tractors

By
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Take Daughter Stormi to the Pumpkin Patch
 Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram
6
4 / 6
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Gourds, Pumpkins, Corn, Oh My!

Fall pumpkins were available to purchase in all shapes and sizes.

Back to top