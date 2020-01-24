Toddlers

Inside Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi’s 2nd Birthday Trip to Disney World: Fireworks, Cupcakes and More

By
Kylie Jenner Stormi Webster Disneyland Birthday Trip
 Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram
11
7 / 11

Birthday Girl

Stormi enjoyed a chicken finger while wearing purple tie-dye.

Back to top