Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Real Talk

Kylie Jenner’s Honest Quotes About Her Postpartum Body Over the Years

By
Kylie Jenner Is ‘Way Less Stressed’ About Her Weight After Baby No. 2
 Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock
12
10 / 12
podcast

A Relaxed Approach

Jenner opened up about the pressure to “snap back” to her pre-baby body during a September 2022 episode of The Kardashians. “I feel like with your first baby, it’s like a shock to see your body change so much. This time around, I don’t feel that way at all. Maybe mentally it’s harder, but seeing my body and stuff, I just, I trust the process,” she confessed on the show. “I’m way less stressed about my weight and what I look like and more into the feminine energy and the fact that I made a baby.”

See Full Gallery