A Relaxed Approach

Jenner opened up about the pressure to “snap back” to her pre-baby body during a September 2022 episode of The Kardashians. “I feel like with your first baby, it’s like a shock to see your body change so much. This time around, I don’t feel that way at all. Maybe mentally it’s harder, but seeing my body and stuff, I just, I trust the process,” she confessed on the show. “I’m way less stressed about my weight and what I look like and more into the feminine energy and the fact that I made a baby.”