Baby Steps

“When your postpartum hormones start to level out 😅😅😃,” the beauty mogul captioned a May 2022 TikTok as she mouthed along to a clip from her show Life of Kylie. “Dude, I’m getting my personality back though,” she told ex-BFF Jordyn Woods in the audio. “Like, I’m feeling like myself again. I really was not myself.”