Kylie Jenner’s Honest Quotes About Her Postpartum Body Over the Years

Knowing the Difference

According to Kylie, her postpartum journey affected her mental health more than her physical well being. “I don’t have bad days with my body. I have bad days mentally and I need my first night out,” she explained on season 2 of The Kardashians. “I haven’t had a night out in almost a year now.”

The businesswoman opened up about her positive relationship with herself, saying, “Nothing is stopping me, I feel really good about my body. I see my body and I am like, ‘I love my body.'”