Kylie Jenner’s Honest Quotes About Her Postpartum Body Over the Years

Ups and Downs

During an episode of The Kardashians, Jenner recalled her first few weeks as a mother of two. “It has been really hard for me. I cried nonstop all day for the first three weeks. It is just the baby blues. I had it with Stormi too,” she told her sister Kendall Jenner in an October 2022 episode. “I cried for like three weeks. Like every day to the point where I would be lying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad.”

She added: “I am not a doctor, but I read on Google. They call it baby blues when it doesn’t last past six weeks. And after about six weeks I started to feel better. I definitely had the case of the blues.”