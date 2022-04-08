Us Weekly Magazine
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Wellness
Video
Photos
More
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Wellness
Video
Photos
Podcasts
Celebrity Directory
Food
Pets
Buzzzz-o-Meter
Better2Gether
Newsletter Signup
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Hot Pics
Subscriber Service
Shop With Us
Shop Special Issues
Buzz Box
Download current issue for just $5.99
Accessibility Statement
Buying Guides
Download Current Issue
Subscribe Now
LOGIN
Top 5
Stories
Moms
Kylie Jenner Makes Postpartum Red Carpet Return in Latex Dress at ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere: Photos
By
Riley Cardoza
April 8, 2022
TheRealSPW / MEGA
5
4
/
5
Mom’s Night Out
She wore her hair up.
Back to top
In order to view the gallery, please allow
Manage Cookies
More News
Kendall Jenner Sizzles in Braless Selfies While Rocking a Sheer Minidress: Photos!
Jana Duggar Sells Arkansas Real Estate Property, Makes $105K Profit
Inside Kylie, Kendall Jenner's Launch Party for Kylie Cosmetics Collab
More News
Account
My Account
Sign Out