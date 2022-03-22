Everything Kylie Jenner Has Said About Naming Her Children Over the Years

Daddy’s Girl

“I really don’t know how we thought of Storm,” Kylie told the Evening Standard in May 2018. “Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me. And that kind of just stuck with us. And then I didn’t really like just Storm — I didn’t feel like that was her name. So then it became Stormi. And it just stuck. … I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name. Like, it was just her name.”