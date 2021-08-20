Moms Kylie Jenner’s Quotes Over the Years About Wanting More Kids By Riley Cardoza August 20, 2021 Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram 7 3 / 7 April 2019 “Let’s f–k around and have another baby,” she captioned Scott’s birthday tribute. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News