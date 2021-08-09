Babies

Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder’s Babies Have Pool Playdate: Photo

By
Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder's Babies' Pool Playdate Starting to Swim
Lala Kent and Ocean Courtesy of Lala Kent/Instagram
5
4 / 5
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Starting to Swim

Kent held Ocean in the water.

Back to top