Babies Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s Daughter Ocean’s Album: Baby Photos By Riley Cardoza 4 hours ago Courtesy of Randall Emmett/Instagram 20 20 / 20 Catching Z’s Ocean took a nap in April 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split These ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Have the Highest Net Worths — From Farrah Abraham to Maci Bookout and More How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News