‘Bald Bundle of Perfection'! See Lala Kent's Daughter Ocean's Cutest Photos

Babies Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s Daughter Ocean’s Album: Baby Photos By Riley Cardoza August 3, 2021 Courtesy of Lala Kent/Instagram 38 38 / 38 Happy and Hairless Kent kissed her “bald bundle of perfection” in an August 2021 Instagram Story selfie. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted in Hollywood for the 1st Time in Years: Photos How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News