Babies

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s Daughter Ocean’s Album: Baby Photos

By
Mini Mermaid See Lala Kent Randall Emmetts Daughter Oceans Photos
Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's Daughter, Ocean. Courtesy of Patty Othon
26
26 / 26
podcast

Mom’s Mermaid

Kent gushed over her “little water baby” in April 2021.

Back to top