Lala Kent Celebrates 1st Mother’s Day With Daughter Ocean: We’re ‘Such a Vibe'

Babies Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s Daughter Ocean’s Album: Baby Photos By Riley Cardoza May 10, 2021 Courtesy of Lala Kent/Instagram 30 30 / 30 Mother’s Day Kent and Ocean were “such a vibe” celebrating the May 2021 holiday with an Instagram photo shoot. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fuel Dating Rumors: Everything We Know More News