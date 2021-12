Sweet Shout-Out

“I wish I could be the mom that has the little set up for each month with blocks that say how old my baby is now and takes a picture and [is] all Pinterest-y,” Kent captioned an August 2021 Instagram photo of Ocean sleeping. “Unfortunately, I’m not that mom. So here is my baby girl. She is 5 months old today. Being her mama is my biggest honor. I completely adore you, O.”