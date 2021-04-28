Babies Lala Kent’s Daughter Meets Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s Son: ‘Hey, Boyfriend’ By Riley Cardoza April 28, 2021 Courtesy of Randall Emmett/Instagram 4 3 / 4 Fussing Kent gave her daughter a pacifier. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Josh Duggar’s Parents and Sisters Break Silence on Child Porn Charges: ‘We Are Disturbed’ 19 Kids and Counting’s Josh and Anna Duggar: A Timeline of Their Relationship Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bundchen’s Tampa Bay Mansion Gives Them Views of the Water! See Photos More News