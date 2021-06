Happy at Home

After Senna came home one day before Father’s Day, Luyendyk Jr. shared a photo of himself holding both of his new babies. “Best early Father’s Day gift, our baby girl is home!” the proud dad wrote via Instagram in June 2021. “Lauren surprised me this morning when she came home from the hospital with her.” Senna was kept at the hospital four days longer than her brother so she could recuperate from respiratory issues.