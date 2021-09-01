Babies Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Twins Senna and Lux’s Cutest Photos Together By Riley Cardoza 4 hours ago Courtesy of Lauren Burnham/Instagram 26 24 / 26 Cuddly Cuties Burnham enjoyed “squishy baby snugs” in August 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News