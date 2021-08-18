Babies Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Twins Senna and Lux’s Cutest Photos Together By Riley Cardoza August 18, 2021 Courtesy of Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram 23 21 / 23 Double Trouble Burnham and Luyendyk Jr. each held one of their babies in an August 2021 Instagram Story photo. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted in Hollywood for the 1st Time in Years: Photos Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News