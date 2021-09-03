Babies Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Twins Senna and Lux’s Cutest Photos Together By Riley Cardoza September 3, 2021 Courtesy of Lauren Burnham/Instagram 27 26 / 27 Time to Talk Burnham had “morning convos” with her babies in August 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News