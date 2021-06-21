Babies

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Twins Senna and Lux’s Cutest Photos Together

By
Welcome Home Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Twins Senna and Lux’s Cutest Pics Together
 Courtesy of Arie Luyendyk Jr/Instagram
5
3 / 5
podcast

Welcome Home

Luyendyk Jr. cradled his son and daughter after Burnham brought Senna home.

Back to top