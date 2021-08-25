Pics Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Take 1st Trip to Hawaii Home With 3 Kids: Photos By Meredith Nardino August 25, 2021 Courtesy of Lauren Luyendyk/Instagram 13 6 / 13 Major Miles “Lux is very excited for his first flight,” Burnham teased alongside a snap of her son looking anxious. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News