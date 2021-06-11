Babies

Bachelor’s Lauren Bushnell Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Chris Lane

By
Lauren Bushnell Gives Birth Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Chris Lane
 Courtesy Lauren Bushnell/Instagram
8
5 / 8
podcast

Next Generation

Bushnell shared a snap with her dad on Monday, June 7, before she headed to the hospital. 

Back to top