Pregnancies

Lauren Bushnell’s Ex-Fiance Ben Higgins, More Bachelor Nation Members Reacts to Her and Chris Lane’s Pregnancy News

By
Catherine Giudici Bachelor Nation Reacts Lauren Bushnell Pregnancy News
 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
9
4 / 9
podcast
LTG_HOL_STOCKING_AMI_12.3.20_600x338

Catherine Giudici

“Aaaaahhhhhh! Congrats!!!” the Washington native wrote. “So so excited for you three!”

Back to top