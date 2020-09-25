Pregnancies

Lea Michele’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From the Star’s Pregnancy Ahead of 1st Child

By
Lea Micheles Baby Bump Album See Pics From The Stars Pregnancy Ahead Of 1ST Child-.jpg
Lea Michele MEGA
14
12 / 14
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

On the Move

Michele touched her growing bump as she and her husband went for a walk in Santa Monica on August 8.

Back to top