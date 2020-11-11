Babies Lea Michele’s Sweetest Moments With Her and Zandy Reich’s Son Ever: Pics By Riley Cardoza November 11, 2020 Courtesy of Lea Michele/Instagram 9 2 / 9 Cute Cake Michele celebrated her 34th birthday in August 2020 with Ever in her arms. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rebel Wilson Has Been Flaunting Her Weight Loss and Damn She Looks Good! We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News