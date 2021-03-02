Babies Lea Michele’s Sweetest Moments With Her and Zandy Reich’s Son Ever: Pics By Riley Cardoza March 2, 2021 Courtesy Lea Michele/Instagram 27 26 / 27 Hitting the Road Michele pushed Ever in a stroller in February 2021, writing via Instagram: “We left the house.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Dated Celebrities: Tyler Cameron, Colton Underwood and More It’s Over! These ‘Teen Mom’ Breakups Will Go Down as the Messiest in MTV History This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News