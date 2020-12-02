Beach Boy! Lea Michele Enjoys ‘Date’ With Her 3-Month-Old Son Ever

Babies Lea Michele’s Sweetest Moments With Her and Zandy Reich’s Son Ever: Pics By Riley Cardoza December 2, 2020 Courtesy of Lea Michele/Instagram 12 12 / 12 Sandy Shot “On a date with my guy,” Michele captioned a December 2020 mother-son photo at the beach. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Black Friday Bonanza: 31 of Our Favorite Fashion Picks You Can’t Miss on Amazon Our 25 Absolute Favorite Nordstrom Black Friday Deals — All Sure to Sell Out! Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News