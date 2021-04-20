8 Months! See Lea Michele's Son Ever's Cutest Baby Pics

Babies Lea Michele’s Sweetest Moments With Her and Zandy Reich’s Son Ever: Pics By Riley Cardoza April 20, 2021 Courtesy of Lea Michele/Instagram 34 34 / 34 Water Baby In April 2021, Michele celebrated eight months with her baby boy at the beach. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Stars Who Have Talked About Plastic Surgery: Hannah Godwin, Amanda Stanton and More Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin’s Divorce After 6 Years of Marriage: Split Details, Cheating Rumors More News