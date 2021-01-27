Family of Five

“So here’s the thing about me: I will do whatever it takes to provide for my kids. Yes, MTV pays me for TM2,” Lowry wrote via Instagram in August 2020 when a troll accused her of only having “so many kids” because of MTV’s money. “But MTV did not get me my bachelor’s degree, write four books for me, start @potheadhaircare for me. MTV does not record @coffeeconvospodcast for me every week. I took an opportunity presented to me, and I launched myself in several different directions. And when the show ends, I WILL STILL be able to provide.”