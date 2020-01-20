Babies Leah Messer’s Sister Victoria Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 By Riley Cardoza January 20, 2020 Courtesy of Leah Messer 5 2 / 5 Cute Cousins The Teen Mom 2 star’s three daughters shared a sweet moment with the newborn. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Duchess Meghan’s Le Specs Sunglasses Are Back in Stock — For Now Whitney Port Can’t Stop Talking About These Blue Light Blocking Glasses The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News