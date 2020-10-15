Pregnancies Lindsay Arnold’s Baby Bump Album: See the Dancer’s Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza October 15, 2020 Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold. Courtesy Witney Carson/Instagram 74 63 / 74 Baby Bash Arnold celebrated her baby shower with Carson at her side in September 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News