Pregnancies Lindsay Arnold’s Baby Bump Album: See the Dancer’s Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza July 14, 2020 Courtesy of Lindsay Arnold/Instagram 23 23 / 23 Third Trimester Bound “Almost to the 6-month mark,” she captioned a mirror selfie. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16: Everything We Know These Denim Joggers Are Our Secret to Cool, Casual Comfort These Stunning Ruched One-Piece Swimsuits Show Just the Right Amount of Skin More News