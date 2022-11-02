Cancel OK
Lindsay Arnold’s Family Album With Husband Sam Cusick and Daughter Sage: Pics

She's 2! Lindsay Arnold and Sam Cusick Celebrate Daughter Sage's Birthday
Sage. Courtesy Lindsay Arnold/Instagram
Birthday Baby

Arnold and Cusick celebrated Sage’s second birthday on November 2, 2022.

“Happy Birthday to the sweetest girl,” the DWTS pro wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a series of videos from the big day. 

In one clip, Sage squealed with excitement over a new chalkboard easel. In a second upload, Arnold and her little girl played with fake makeup products. Later in the day, the twosome headed out with some friends for a birthday breakfast. 

“Acai Bowls for the bday girl!!! Two!!!” the dancer captioned the sweet video.

