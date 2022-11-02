She's 2! Lindsay Arnold and Sam Cusick Celebrate Daughter Sage's Birthday

Birthday Baby

Arnold and Cusick celebrated Sage’s second birthday on November 2, 2022.

“Happy Birthday to the sweetest girl,” the DWTS pro wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a series of videos from the big day.

In one clip, Sage squealed with excitement over a new chalkboard easel. In a second upload, Arnold and her little girl played with fake makeup products. Later in the day, the twosome headed out with some friends for a birthday breakfast.

“Acai Bowls for the bday girl!!! Two!!!” the dancer captioned the sweet video.