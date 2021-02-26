Family Time

Lindsay Arnold’s Family Album With Husband Sam Cusick and Daughter Sage: Pics

By
Lindsay Arnold Sage Sleeping
 Courtesy of Lindsay Arnold/Instagram
12
12 / 12
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

So Speedy

“Sage is almost four months old, and I truly cannot wrap my brain around how fast time is flying,” Arnold captioned a February 2021 Instagram slideshow. “The weeks are truly cruising by, and I just wanna slow everything down and cuddle with my baby all day. But as the weeks cruise by, little Sagey gets more and more active and alert so the cuddle sessions don’t last as long and she wants to be up and moving. It’s a vicious cycle of being sooo excited about her growth, then crying because I want her to be my tiny baby forever.”

Back to top