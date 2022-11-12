Michael Lohan

The businessman — who welcomed daughter Ashley with ex Kristi Kaufmann in 1995— married Kate Major in October 2014. The pair, who split four years later, share sons Landon and Logan, who were born in 2013 and 2014, respectively. (The ex-spouses lost custody of their minor children in November 2015 after footage surfaced of the pair arguing in front of the boys. Michael’s mother, Marilyn Lohan, received full custody.)

While Lindsay remains close with her mom and siblings, she has had a tense relationship with her father. The Georgia Rule actress alleged in April 2010 that Michael had been verbally and physically abusive toward her, Dina and her siblings. The former Wall Street trader denied the claims at the time.