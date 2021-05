Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

The couple’s daughter graduated from high school on May 21. “Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021! Your Mom and I are so proud of you!” the actor wrote via Instagram at the time. “We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come!”

Zeta-Jones added, “Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you.”