LeBron James

“🗣🗣🗣🗣 CONGRATULATIONS to my guy guy Bryce Maximus on graduating middle 🏫 . 🎓🎓🎓. HS up next! Proud of you kid! Keep going to the🔝. #JamesGang👑,” the Los Angeles Lakers star wrote via Instagram on May 29 after his son’s eighth grade commencement ceremony.