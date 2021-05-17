Family Time

Lisa Kudrow and More Celebrities Whose Kids Graduated School in 2021: Photos

By
Lisa Kudrow Instagram Julian Murray Stern Celebrities Whose Kids Graduated School in 2021
 Courtesy of Lisa Kudrow/Instagram
4
4 / 4
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Lisa Kudrow

Julian wore his cap and gown while posing for a pic with his mom.

Back to top