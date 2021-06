Vanessa and Kobe Bryant

The late NBA star’s eldest daughter, Natalia, graduated from high school in June. Proud mom Vanessa shared plenty of snaps from the event via Instagram, including one that showed the teen holding a mortarboard hat bedazzled with the initials for the University of Southern California, which she’ll attend this fall. “Daddy, Mommy, Gigi, Bianka and Capri are so proud of you @nataliabryant!!!” Vanessa wrote.