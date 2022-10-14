August 2022

Lisa Marie penned an emotional essay in honor of National Grief Awareness Day, noting she was “devastated” by Benjamin’s death but “keeps going” for her daughters.

“I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they him,” she wrote. “My and my three daughters’ lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).