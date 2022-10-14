July 2020

“These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating,” Priscilla broke her silence on her grandson’s death via Facebook statement. “Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better.”

She continued: “I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben’s father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son. Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone [Garibaldi, my son], who struggles deeply with loss and death. Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved.”