October 2020

Three months after Benjamin’s tragic death, Lisa Marie memorialized him on what would have been his 28th birthday.

“My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you,” the Tennessee native captioned an Instagram tribute. “The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same.”

She added: “Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that. Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were much too good for this world.”