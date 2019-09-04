Teens Lola Consuelos, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and More Celebrity Teenagers Head to College in 2019 By Riley Cardoza September 4, 2019 Courtesy of Amelia Gray/Instagram 4 5 / 4 Amelia Gray Hamlin “Adulting is hard,” the model captioned an Instagram upload on move-in day. Back to top More News This Top-Rated Overnight Repair Treatment Can Improve Our Skin While We Sleep Shoppers Are Calling This Anti-Aging Serum ‘Heaven in a Bottle’ (Now 25% Off!) Over 3,000 Reviewers Say This Is the Best Nail Product They’ve Ever Used More News