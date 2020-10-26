Pregnant!

Love Is Blind’s Mark Cuevas Is Expecting 1st Child With Pregnant Girlfriend Aubrey Rainey

By
Mark Cuevas and Aubrey Rainey Love Is Blind Ultrasound Pregnant Announcement
 Photo by Joe Yates
4
1 / 4
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

Baby-to-Be

Rainey held ultrasound photos over her boyfriend’s shoulder.

Back to top