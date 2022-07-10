Spending Time With Each Other

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kelly opened up about learning a special new skill from his daughter.

“I was always going crazy about her blueberry pancakes and I was like, ‘How do you do that? How do you get the blueberries in the pancakes?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, just put the blueberries in the pancakes,'” he recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2022.

The Bird Box star added: “I never knew how you infused blueberries in pancakes. Apparently, all you have to do is just pour blueberries in the mix. It’s very anticlimactic.”