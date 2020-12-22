‘All That Matters’

The ballroom pro gushed over her husband on Father’s Day 2020 for setting such a positive example for their son. “This is all that matters,” she captioned a series of photos of Chmerkovskiy and Shai through the years. “Thank you @MaksimC for the incredible amount of love that you give our son. He heeds, listens and learns from you. He follows your kindness and strong spirit. He tells me how much he loves you before he sleeps. … I hope every day feels like ‘Father’s Day’ because we appreciate you for every sacrifice you’ve made for us. We love you so much and we are your biggest fans. Always and forever.”