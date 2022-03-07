Maks Chmerkovskiy Snuggles With Son Shai After Returning Home From Ukraine

Home Again

Following his return from Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, Chmerkovskiy soaked up some quality time with his son. “I never thought our family would be directly affected by this in our lifetime, I never thought what we are seeing on our TV’s was a reality in 2022,” Murgatroyd captioned the family photo via Instagram in March 2022. “I have never hugged him so tight. Shaking and forever grateful. Now it’s time to heal. We cannot go back to our normal. Our lives are forever changed. We have a new normal, and that’s ok. … Thank you from the depths of my soul for all the support and constant outpouring of love. I see everything and I am forever thankful.”