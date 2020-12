‘My Prince’

The Burn the Floor alum reminisced about motherhood in a sweet Instagram post four months after welcoming her “prince,” Shai. “I understand what my mother used to say now…a mothers love for her child is unlike any other, I had to have you though to understand ❤️. To all the mothers out there, I want to say……we’re incredible, we’re resilient super humans, our bodies are wildly strong and we create little miracles, we have to LOVE ourselves and be PROUD.”